Tamil Nadu: Woman techie dies after her two-wheeler hits pothole, run over by truck

A Chennai software engineer died after being run over by a truck as she lost control after allegedly hitting a pothole on the road, informed police officials on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 12:07 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 12:07 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman software engineer died after being run over by a truck as she lost control after allegedly hitting a pothole on the road, informed police officials on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as S Shobana, a resident of Porur.

"The accident happened around 7:30 am yesterday. She was employed with a private firm in Guduvanchery. Yesterday morning, Shobana was on her way to drop her brother, Harish, at school when the accident happened," Poonamalli Police officials informed. Poonamalli Police officials said that Shobana was riding along the service road in Maduravoyal when the bike hit a pothole. This made her lose control and Shobana and Harish fell off the bike.

"A truck which was coming right behind them ran over the woman, killing her on the spot. The boy escaped with injuries," said Poonamalli Police officials. On information, the Poonamallee Traffic investigation wing rushed to the scene and moved Shobana's body to a government hospital for post-mortem.

"Her brother is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Both of them were not wearing helmets," said Poonamalli police. According to the Police officials, the truck driver was arrested on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence.

The accused has been identified as Mohan. "The accused was produced before a magistrate and was remanded in custody," said Police officials.

Poonamallee Police said that the civic authorities filled the potholes and repaired the damaged portions of the road after the death of the woman. "Civic authorities fill the potholes and repaired the damaged portions of the road after a woman software engineer died as she was mowed down by a truck Maduravoyal in Chennai after her two-wheeler hit a pothole," said Poonamallee Police officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

