KONE Corporation executing up to Rs 250 cr elevator projects in NCR: Company official

Finland-based KONE Corporation is executing elevator projects worth up to Rs 250 crore in the National Capital Region (NCR), a company official said on Thursday.

The projects for installing elevators are being implemented by its subsidiary KONE Elevators India, company's MD &CEO for India and South Asia Amit Gossain told reporters here.

The company has orders to install elevators at World Trade Centre coming up at Nauroji Nagar in New Delhi, IOCL R&D centre in Faridabad, SD Biosensor at Manesar, and several real estate projects in Gurugram, he informed.

''The total value of these orders is Rs 200-250 crore,'' he said while inaugurating the company's 'Sustainable Office & Warehouse' in Gurugram.

In India, he said, the company has also installed the world's largest elevator at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai which is equal to the size of a large conference room.

Sharing details of the new office, Gossain said, the premises has 50 EV charging stations. Besides, the office has been set up with special parameters which helps in minimum utilisation of conventional energy.

