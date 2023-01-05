Left Menu

Pratibha Singh congratulates Kuldeep Pathania for being elected speaker of HP assembly

Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh on Thursday expressed happiness over Kuldeep Singh Pathania being elected unopposed as Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 22:31 IST
Pratibha Singh congratulates Kuldeep Pathania for being elected speaker of HP assembly
Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh on Thursday expressed happiness over Kuldeep Singh Pathania being elected unopposed as Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. While congratulating Kuldeep Singh Pathania on behalf of the party, Singh expressed hope that under his leadership the high traditions of the State Legislative Assembly will be followed and he will discharge his responsibility successfully.

On Thursday, Congress legislator from the Bhattiyat assembly constituency in Chamba district, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, was announced as the speaker of the 14th Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly. Taking to the Twitter handle, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu wrote, "It is a matter of great pride for us that our respected Vidyak Shri Kuldeep Pathania ji has been elected as the Speaker of the 14th Legislative Assembly. I have full faith that he will take the dignity of the House to a higher level by showing his efficiency." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023