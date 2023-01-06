Left Menu

Himachal Police unites missing differently abled person with his family

The 28-year-old differently abled person was rescued within five days from the area bordering Nepal and Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 20:24 IST
Himachal Police unites missing differently abled person with his family
Differently abled person with Himachal Police personnel.(Photo/Shimla Police). Image Credit: ANI
Missing differently abled person was rescued and reunited with his family in Chirgaon area of this district, police said here Friday.

The 28-year-old differently abled person was rescued within five days from the area bordering Nepal and Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

The missing complaint was registered in the Jangla area under Chirgaon Police Station, they said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

