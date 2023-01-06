Himachal Police unites missing differently abled person with his family
The 28-year-old differently abled person was rescued within five days from the area bordering Nepal and Uttar Pradesh, the police said.
Missing differently abled person was rescued and reunited with his family in Chirgaon area of this district, police said here Friday.
The missing complaint was registered in the Jangla area under Chirgaon Police Station, they said. (ANI)
