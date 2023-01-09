Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 2.05 Cr seized at Coimbatore airport, one arrested

As many as six passengers were intercepted, while one was arrested by the Coimbatore Directorate of Revenue Intelligence who brought gold in concealment from Sharjah, informed officials on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 09-01-2023 10:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 10:12 IST

Apprehended gold worth Rs 2.05 Cr seized (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As many as six passengers were intercepted, while one was arrested by the Coimbatore Directorate of Revenue Intelligence who brought gold in concealment from Sharjah, informed officials on Monday. The one arrested accused has been identified as Muthu Kumar.

"The total quantity of the gold seized is 3.54 kgs valued at Rs 2.05 Crore," informed Customs officials. Further investigation is underway, they said. Earlier in the day, Customs department officials seized gold worth Rs 21.55 lakh including 211 grams of gold in powder form mixed with chocolate powder at Tiruchirappalli International Airport.

A passenger, who arrived from Dubai on an Air India flight, was intercepted by customs officials during checking, officials said on Sunday. Officials found gold powder mixed with chocolate powder and ingeniously concealed in three chocolate powder containers. On extraction, 211 grams of gold of 24-karat purity was recovered, they said.

The gold chains weighing 175 grams were also found in the check-in baggage of the passenger, they said. The total value of the recovered gold is estimated to be Rs 21.55 lakhs.

"The passenger arrived at the airport via Air India flight IX612, on Saturday and was apprehended during checking," officials said while adding that they were further looking into the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

