Trafigura announces exit from Nayara Energy; to sell stake to Italy's Genera Group
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 14:27 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 14:27 IST
Oil trader Trafigura has agreed to sell its 24.5 per cent indirect stake in Nayara Energy to Italy's Genera Group, the company said Wednesday.
The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.
The Italian group will acquire the stake via a special purpose vehicle, Hara Capital Sarl, incorporated in Luxembourg.
Nayara Energy owns India's third largest refinery, a port, and a network of more than 6,500 petrol pumps across the country.
The firm is majority owned by Russia's Rosneft.
