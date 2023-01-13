Metro 2A and Metro 7 to be inaugurated by PM Modi on January 19: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday, said that two of the metro lines, namely Metro 2A and Metro 7 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mumbai visit on January 19. Talking to reporters, here in Mumbai, CM Shinde said, "Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Mumbai visit on January 19, we are here to do an inspection of this metro line, collectively the metro lines 2A (Andheri-west to Dahisar), Metro 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar)."

"It will give a big relief to Mumbaikars residing in Western suburbs and will reduce traffic too," he added. He said that PM Modi will also inaugurate several other important projects.

"Also important Mumbai-based projects pertaining to STPs, Hospitals, concrete roads and metro lines will be inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi. That's why We (DCM & Me) are here to oversee all the preparations," he said. He further said that the state government is working towards filling up the potholes and concreting the roads.

"The earlier government should have done the work of filling the potholes they didn't. After our (Fadnavis - Shinde) government came, we took up the task of filling it and concreting the roads. There will be cemented roads in Mumbai in the upcoming next 2 years," he said. Talking about his upcoming visit to Davos, CM Shinde said, "No need to worry, I am going to Davos and will bring huge investments for Maharashtra and Mumbai. Davos and PM visit will take place smoothly and no problem will come in our projects and PM Modi's visit."

Both these Metro lines pass through Link Road and Western Express Highway (WEH) and are expected to reduce traffic from these major roads as well as help reduce crowding in existing suburban local train services. In April 2022, then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off the first phase of the 2A and 7 lines, the 20-km stretch from Dhanukarwadi (Kamran Nagar) to Aarey Colony in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

On average, this stretch draws a ridership of 25,000 daily. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)