Vengaivayal incident: DGP transfers case to CB-CID

Taking note of the Vengavayil village incident where human feces were found dumped in a water tank supplying drinking water to a Dalit colony, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) on Saturday ordered a CB-CID (Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department probe) into the incident. "To intensify the probe and to identify and to arrest the accused soon the case on human excreta mixed in the water tank of SC residential area orders to transfer to CBCID," the DGP order copy said.

Last year in December, Human excrement was mixed in an overhead storage tank in Vengaivayal village in the area where the Arunthathiyar community lives. Many children reportedly had vomiting and diarrhea after drinking this water.

Two-tumbler system (two-tumbler system: in places like teahouses where the upper classes drink from one tumbler and the other classes from another tumbler) is a practice in those areas. Residents of Vengaivasal in Muttukadu panchayat in the Pudukkottai district later complained to the police after finding that human excreta was dumped into the overhead water tank that supplies water to the colony.

Following the incident, a petition was filed in the Madurai bench of the Madras High court seeking compensation for more than 30 families who drank the water. The special Investigation Team is already probing the matter.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin earlier on Wednesday said that the incident shows that caste discrimination and untouchability exist in some pockets of society. "The issue has exposed the prevalence of caste discrimination and untouchability in some pockets. Untouchability is saddening and condemnable. A new water tank and distribution pipeline were installed for the 32 houses. Affected people were given medical treatment and clean drinking water was supplied. Medical teams continue in the village," Stalin said.

"So far 70 people have been inquired and the guilty will be brought to book with an iron hand," CM said while replying to a motion moved by the Opposition in the assembly. AIADMK MLA Vijayabhakar demanded arresting those responsible for mixing human excreta in water tanks. (ANI)

