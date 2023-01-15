Left Menu

"Bravery, patriotism and sacrifice": Rahul Gandhi extends greetings to soldiers, ex-servicemen on Army Day

"Bravery, patriotism and sacrifice - every soldier of our army are full of all these. Happy Army Day to all jawans, ex-servicemen and their families for their sacrifice, penance and dedication," Rahul tweeted.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 13:40 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 13:40 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As India is celebrating Army Day on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended wishes to soldiers, veterans, ex-servicemen and their families. "Bravery, patriotism and sacrifice - every soldier of our army are full of all these. Happy Army Day to all jawans, ex-servicemen and their families for their sacrifice, penance and dedication," Rahul tweeted.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his wishes to army personnel and veterans and said that the countrymen are proud and grateful to the soldiers. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis."

President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute to the sacrifice of the army personnel. "On Army Day, let us recall countless stories of Indian Army soldiers' sacrifices! They have always pushed the frontiers of valour and courage and also acted as saviours in times of calamities. I salute all brave soldiers of the Indian Army and their families on this occasion," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended wishes on Army Day and highlighted the unflinching courage, utmost dedication and selfless sacrifice of Indian Army personnel. "Salutations to our brave soldiers, veterans, and ex-servicemen and gratitude to their families, on the occasion of Indian Army Day. We are forever indebted to your unflinching courage, utmost dedication and selfless sacrifice," Kharge tweeted.

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande conveyed felicitations and warm wishes to All Ranks of the Indian Army, Veterans and their Families on the occasion of 75th Army Day. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saluted the indomitable courage, bravery, sacrifices and service of army personnel.

"Greetings to all Indian Army personnel and their families on #ArmyDay. The nation salutes their indomitable courage, valour, sacrifices and service. We are proud of the Indian Army's efforts to keep India safe and secure," he tweeted. Indian Army Day is celebrated to acknowledge the importance of the Indian Army and to honour each soldier of our country for their selfless service.

On this day in 1949, the Indian Army got its first chief after Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

