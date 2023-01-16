Defence Min Rajnath Singh graces 'Shaurya Sandhya' event in Bengaluru

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday participated in the event-- 'Shaurya Sandhya', which was organised in Bengaluru on the occasion of 75th Army Day. The event, showcasing the valour and adventurous facets of the Indian Army, was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen BS Raju, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh, other senior military personnel, families of gallantry awardees, renowned sportspersons, prominent civil personalities, personnel of paramilitary forces, police forces and other defence establishments located in Bengaluru as well as students.

Rajnath Singh's inaugural address began by wishing all the personnel on Army Day, which coincides with the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa formally took over the command of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief in 1949, thus becoming the first Commander-in-Chief of Independent India. Rajnath Singh also paid glowing tributes to Field Marshal KM Cariappa, saying that the first Commander-in-Chief of Independent India, who hailed from Karnataka, made a significant contribution to strengthening the Indian Army. He also paid rich tributes to a number of revolutionaries of the state, who sacrificed their lives to ensure the country's freedom from foreign rule.

Singh commended the Armed Forces for ensuring the territorial integrity of the country since independence, terming their determination in dealing with challenging situations as unwavering. "Our forces have successfully faced all the challenges, including those at the western and northern borders. They have upheld the country's rich tradition with unmatched bravery, commitment and sacrifice," he said.

Defence Minister recalled the bravery of the Armed Forces during the 1962, 1965, 1971 & 1999 wars and the recent incidents in Galwan and Tawang. "The spirit and bravery of the soldiers have not only enhanced India's respect around the world but has also increased faith in the hearts of all Indians," he said.

He pointed out that all three wings of the Services have always discharged their duties with efficiency from time to time, adding that in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) management, the Armed Forces have been a reliable partner not only for India but also for friendly countries. Singh asserted that India is known across the globe for its strong military. Be it valour, loyalty and discipline or its role in HADR, Indian Armed Forces have always been one of the strongest & most reliable pillars of the country, he said. Rajnath Singh described the ability of the Indian military to adapt and reinvent itself with changing times as its greatest strength.

"Over the years, there has been a significant change in every field - from society, politics to economy. Security challenges have also witnessed that change. Not only are they evolving with time, the pace of that change is also increasing rapidly. Drones, underwater drones and weapons powered by artificial intelligence are being used today. This era has become technology intensive. Latest technological advancements have increased these challenges," he said. (ANI)

