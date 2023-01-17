Left Menu

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 5 high grid substations worth Rs 254 crores

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated five high-capacity grid substations in four districts of the state via video conference, said a press statement.

17-01-2023
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated five high-capacity grid substations in four districts of the state via video conference, said a press statement. These places are Hinjilikatu in Ganjam district, Kalimela in Malkangari, Birmaharajpur in Subarnapur and Godisahi and Bahugram in Cuttack district. This will benefit 2 lakh people in these four districts.

The five high-capacity grid substations have been built with an expenditure of Rs 254 crores. During the inaugural address, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "there is a need for good electricity to improve the standard of living of the people. Keeping this in mind, the state government is giving special attention to the development of electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure in the state."

Chief Minister further said that there is a need for good and uninterrupted electricity in all sectors of agriculture, industry and general life. Electricity is important for all of us. So it is important not to waste it unnecessarily. It is worth noting that a strong infrastructure has been developed in the field of power transmission in the state. Currently, there are 185 Extra High Voltage Grid Sub-Stations in the state, while there is a network of 16,000 circuit kilometres. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

