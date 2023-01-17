Left Menu

Maharastra signs MoUs worth Rs 45,900 cr on WEF day 1

The investments will be creating direct employment for 10,000 people in Maharashtra.

ANI | Updated: 17-01-2023 10:45 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 10:43 IST
Maharastra signs MoUs worth Rs 45,900 cr on WEF day 1
Mahrastra CM Eknath Shinde during the signing of WEF MoU (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra has bagged investments worth around Rs 45,900 crore on the first day of the Annual Conference of World Economic Forum underway in Davos, Switzerland, said state Industries Minister Uday Samant. This investment is likely to create direct employment for at least 10,000 people in the state, said Samant on Monday.

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has arrived at Davos today (Monday) for the international conference of the World Economic Forum and he visited the Maharashtra Pavilion prepared at Davos. In the Maharashtra Pavilion, an impressive display of the progress of the state will be made and MoUs will also be signed here with important industries," said Sawant. "In the prominent presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, MoUs were signed today with various companies and through this, around 10,000 youths will get work," he added.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Shinde and Minister Uday Samant, apart from that Principal Secretary Harshdeep Kamble, MIDC CEO Vipin Sharma and other dignitaries. The Davos WEF will continue till January 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
2
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
3
Here's what an underwater volcanic eruption sounds like | Listen

Here's what an underwater volcanic eruption sounds like | Listen

 Global
4
Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023