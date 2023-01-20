Left Menu

France tightens GM rapeseed import checks after wild plants found

"These actions seem to be effective and we will continue to monitor the matter with the authorities and reinforce the measures if needed," it said. The French Agriculture Ministry, which had requested ANSES' report, said in a separate statement that inspections of other factories in France that process imported GMO rapeseed had been launched last year.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 23:44 IST
France tightens GM rapeseed import checks after wild plants found

French authorities said on Friday they had asked oilseed processor Saipol to tighten procedures on handling imports after genetically modified (GM) rapeseed, cultivation of which is banned in the European Union, was found growing wild last year. The plants were found by anti-GM crop association Inf'OGM growing along a road linking a port terminal with a crushing facility operated by Saipol, a unit of oilseed group Avril, at Rouen in northern France, French health and safety agency ANSES said in a report.

EU countries including France import large volumes of GM crops, including varieties of rapeseed, soybeans and maize, notably to feed livestock. However, cultivation of GMO varieties is rare due to public opposition and no GMO rapeseed has been approved for growing.

Imports of GM rapeseed, also used to produce biodiesel fuel, mostly come from Canada and Australia to complement non-GM supply from Europe. ANSES had requested that Saipol improve prevention of grain spilling from lorries and increase monitoring of wild plants in an extended port zone, the agency said, adding there was little risk of contamination of local farmland.

Saipol said in an emailed statement that it had taken additional measures, including more frequent weeding of wild plants. "These actions seem to be effective and we will continue to monitor the matter with the authorities and reinforce the measures if needed," it said.

The French Agriculture Ministry, which had requested ANSES' report, said in a separate statement that inspections of other factories in France that process imported GMO rapeseed had been launched last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

German intelligence alarmed by Ukrainian losses in Bakhmut - Spiegel

 Germany
2
Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

Nigeria confirms diphtheria outbreak; 25 dead in one state

 Nigeria
3
NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

NASA's Perseverance drops eight out of 10 sample tubes on Mars

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

EXCLUSIVE-Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers - memo

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023