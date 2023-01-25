Left Menu

NIA arrests man who attacked Punjab Police Intelligence HQ

Deepak Ranga is a close associate of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa and Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 16:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 16:51 IST
National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Deepak Ranga, the main shooter in the Rocket-Propelled Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali in May 2022, the investigation agency said on Wednesday. Deepak Ranga is a close associate of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa and Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda.

Apart from his involvement in the Rocket-Propelled Grenade attack, Deepal Ranga has been involved in a number of other violent terrorist and criminal offences, including violent killings. He has been actively receiving terror funds and logistical support from Rinda and Landa. (ANI)

