Saudi Arabia sees borrowing around 45 billion riyals in 2023
Saudi Arabia expects its financing needs to be around 45 billion riyals ($12 billion) this year, the National Debt Management Center said on Wednesday. Saudi Arabia's finance minister approved the 2023 annual borrowing plan and a domestic sukuk issuance calendar, NDMC said in a statement. Saudi Arabia raised about 48 billion riyals for 2023 financing needs in pre-funding transactions in 2022, it added.
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 17:50 IST
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
