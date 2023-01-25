Left Menu

Union Health Minister to launch world's first Made-in-India COVID-19 nasal vaccine tomorrow

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will launch 'iNCOVACC', the world's first made-in-India nasal vaccine on Thursday, official sources said.

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 18:09 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 18:09 IST
Union Health Minister to launch world's first Made-in-India COVID-19 nasal vaccine tomorrow
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will launch 'iNCOVACC', the world's first made-in-India nasal vaccine on Thursday, official sources said.

According to the sources to ANI, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Intranasal heterologous booster dose is likely to be available in the market by February first week. Recently, Bharat Biotech announced iNCOVACC® (BBV154) as a booster dose in the country.

Earlier this month, Bharat Biotech received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for the use of heterologous booster doses of iNCOVACC®. The vaccine is still not available on CoWin. According to the statement issued by the company, iNCOVACC® i is priced at Rs 800 for private markets and priced at Rs 325 for supplies to the government of India and State Governments.

"iNCOVACC® is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion-stabilized SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phases I, II and III clinical trials with successful results. iNCOVACC® has been specifically formulated to allow intranasal delivery through nasal drops. The nasal delivery system has been designed and developed to be cost-effective in low- and middle-income countries." the statement read. Dr Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman said; "We have achieved the goals we set for ourselves during this pandemic. We have developed COVAXIN® and iNCOVACC®, two COVID vaccines from two different platforms, with two different delivery systems. The vectored intranasal delivery platform gives us the capability for rapid product development, scale-up, easy and painless immunization during public health emergencies and pandemics. We thank the Ministry of Health, CDSCO, Dept of Biotechnology, Govt of India, Technology Development Board, and Washington University, St Louis, for their support and guidance."

As a needleless vaccination, Bharat Biotech's iNCOVACC® will be India's first such booster dose. On the occasion of the launch, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Dr Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman , Bharat Biotech and Suchitra Ellla, Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech will also be present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023