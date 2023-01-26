Peru lawmakers submit motion looking to impeach President Dina Boluarte
Peru lawmakers on Wednesday submitted a motion that looks to impeach President Dina Boluarte, according to a document seen by Reuters.
The move comes in the midst of violent protests following the impeachment and arrest of her predecessor, former President Pedro Castillo, that have left dozens dead.
