Peru lawmakers submit motion looking to impeach President Dina Boluarte

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 08:21 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 08:21 IST
Peru lawmakers on Wednesday submitted a motion that looks to impeach President Dina Boluarte, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The move comes in the midst of violent protests following the impeachment and arrest of her predecessor, former President Pedro Castillo, that have left dozens dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

