Hungary will veto EU sanctions against Russia on nuclear energy -PM Orban

Hungary will veto any potential European Union sanctions against Russia affecting nuclear energy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

Ukraine has already called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in sanctions, a move that has so far been blocked by Hungary, which has a Russian-built nuclear plant it plans to expand with Rosatom.

