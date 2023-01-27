Hungary will veto EU sanctions against Russia on nuclear energy -PM Orban
Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 12:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 12:25 IST
Hungary will veto any potential European Union sanctions against Russia affecting nuclear energy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.
Ukraine has already called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in sanctions, a move that has so far been blocked by Hungary, which has a Russian-built nuclear plant it plans to expand with Rosatom.
