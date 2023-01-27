Left Menu

Mumbai: 22-year-old man arrested for raping minor girl

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 23:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a minor girl in Dindoshi in the western part of Mumbai, a police official said.

The complaint was filed by the victim's mother in the evening, following which the man, a dumper truck driver, was nabbed, he said.

The woman has said the accused raped her daughter two times in Santosh Nagar and Aarey colony, the official informed.

He has charged under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for rape and other offences, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

