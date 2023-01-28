IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited recognized as Top Employer for fourth Consecutive Year

IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited (IPM India), a country affiliate of Philip Morris International, Inc. (PMI), was named as a Top Employer for the fourth consecutive year. The certification is further recognition of PMI's excellence in people practices, firmly establishing the company among the ranks of employers of choice focused on meeting the needs of a globally diverse workforce.

The Top Employer certification is the result of an independent assessment by the Top Employers Institute, which has recognized IPM India's parent company, Philip Morris International (PMI), as a Global Top Employer for the seventh year in a row. PMI's affiliates were also recognized as leading employers in 33 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia/Pacific.

Alexander Reisch, Managing Director of IPM India, said, ''We are honoured to be recognized as a Top Employer in 2023 for the fourth year in a row. We have been consistently working towards fostering a culture of innovation thereby building a future-ready organization. The award recognizes IPM India's continued commitment towards nurturing an inclusive workplace with people friendly policies.'' One of the top priorities of PMI is achieving gender balance at all levels. Company's focus is firmly on leveraging the full talents of both women and men. Currently, women make up 42 percent of the company's workforce. More than 40 percent of the company's management positions are held by women. PMI's goal is to achieve at least 35 percent of women in senior roles by 2025.

Jasneet Kaur, People & Culture Director, IPM India, said, ''We are delighted to be recognized as a Top Employer for the fourth consecutive year. Our innovative people-first policies, empowering culture, best practices, and nurturing talent continues to be the driving principle for our organization. This recognition reinforces our belief in constantly evolving and adopting best practices to address the needs and aspirations of a diverse global workforce.'' The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more. Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: ''Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: an exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2023. And amongst this community of outstanding organisations, IPM India has proven their commitment to their employees on a global scale. This consistency in people practices across the globe characterises an exclusive group of companies that have achieved a global certification through the Top Employers Programme. We are proud to announce and celebrate these companies and their achievement in 2023.'' The programme has certified and recognised 2053 Top Employers in 121 countries/regions across five continents. IPM India's parent company, Philip Morris International, is also one of the 15 international organizations awarded this year's Global Top Employer certification. PMI employs more than 69,600 people worldwide.

About IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited: IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited is a joint venture between Philip Morris Brands Sarl of Switzerland and two Indian entities, Godfrey Phillips India Limited and K.K. Modi Investment & Financial Services Private Limited.

About Top Employers Institute: Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognised as an employer of choice. Established over 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified 2053 organizations in 121 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9.5 million employees globally.

