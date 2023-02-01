FM Nirmala Sitharaman dons traditional temple border red saree to present Union Budget 2023

Known for her love for Indian textiles, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Parliament for the Union Budget presentation wearing a traditional temple border saree on Wednesday. Temple sarees are usually made of cotton, silk or a mix and worn for special occasions. Sitharaman opted for the red temple saree with black border and intricate golden work on Budget day. The beautiful saree also featured a star-like design.

The colour we choose to wear on an important day can speak volumes about the message we are trying to convey. Red symbolises love, commitment, strength and bravery. According to Hindu culture, red is often connected with Goddess Durga, the epitome of female strength and power. With a red digital tablet in hand, Sitharaman looked classic and elegant as she posed for photographs in front of the Ministry of Finance, Central Secretariat on Wednesday morning. She completed her simple look with a small bindi and gold bangles.

Sitharaman has been seen actively promoting traditional handlooms especially after she took charge as the Finance Minister in 2019. Her sartorial choice from the current and previous budget sessions proves that she is a staunch supporter of handwoven fabrics. For her first Budget presentation in 2019, Sitharaman chose to wear a simple pink Mangalgiri saree with a gold border. Pink usually stands for women empowerment and Budget 2019 was all about 'Nari tu Narayani'. Apart from making a statement with her simple saree, Sitharaman also caught the attention by ditching the colonial tradition of bringing ledger papers in a briefcase. She carried the Budget documents in a traditional 'bahi khata'.

Union Budget 2020 In 2020, Sitharaman opted for a bright yellow-gold silk saree. The yellow colour holds a valuable significance. It is believed to be a sacred colour which stands for prosperity.

Union Budget 2021 Sitharaman wore a red and off-white silk Pochampally sari with ikat patterns around the pallu and a green border. Pochampally ikat is traditionally made in Bhoodan Pochampally, in Telangana, and is popularly known as the 'silk city of India'.

Union Budget 2022 For Union Budget 2022, Sitharaman was seen dressed in a rust and maroon handloom saree. The rusty brown tone of her saree was a combination of two colours, brown and red, that hold a deeper significance. While the colour brown is often associated with resilience, dependability, security, and safety, red signifies warmth, love and power. It was a Bomkai saree typically made in Sonepur district of Odisha.

Undoubtedly, Sitharaman's sartorial choices have always displayed an array of handloom pieces from across the country. (ANI)

