Left Menu

Kerala Police arrest 113 people under 'Operation AAG'

Kerala Police on Sunday night arrested 113 people who were accused in various criminal cases, under operation AAG, Thiruvananthapuram Commissioner of Police CH Nagaraj.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2023 11:27 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 11:27 IST
Kerala Police arrest 113 people under 'Operation AAG'
Thiruvananthapuram Commissioner of Police CH Nagaraj (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Police have arrested 113 people who were accused in various criminal cases, under 'Operation Aag', police said. Thiruvananthapuram Commissioner of Police CH Nagaraj said the arrests were made on Sunday night.

The raids are being primarily held to arrest those who were placed under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (Kaapa). "Operation AAG is a 360-degree action against anti-social elements. We will collect their details, including biometrics, the latest photos, associates, vehicles, and family. Data collection and strengthening evidence against them is the key plan," said police commissioner Nagraj.

"Last night we conducted a surprise raid all over the district and got about 113 people that included wanted people in various hard cases and also warrant execution under trial people who are wanted in various cases," added the police commissioner. Talking about the various initiatives to improve the law and order of the state, he said, "'Pink patrol' which is specifically for women's safety will do night patrolling. Surprise vehicle checking is to be done and 'Mufti' police(cops in civilian clothes) are to be deployed. Data on repeated sexual offenders collected and will be monitored."

"Will start "Prasanthi "for senior citizens, categorising them into A, B and C. An able-bodied senior citizen,B bedridden and C concerned category who might need some help. MSW volunteers and 'Janamithri' police will look after them," he stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China's CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
3
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; With frigid innovation, scientists make a new form of ice

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; Wi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Saving the Planet, One Step at a Time: A Guide to Environmental Sustainability

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023