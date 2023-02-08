Temporary Accommodation Service activated to support flood affected Aucklanders

The Government’s Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) has been activated to support people displaced by the severe flooding and landslips in the Auckland region, Housing Minister Megan Woods says.

“TAS is now accepting registrations for people who cannot return to their homes and need assistance finding temporary accommodation. The team will work with every household in the Auckland region who needs their service, to connect them with available accommodation,” said Megan Woods.

“TAS is working closely with local authorities to assess the damage, establish how many homes have been affected and scope the longer term need in the region,” Megan Woods said.

Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty says “the Government will continue to support communities badly hit by the flooding and storm damage in the upper North Island.”

“Government agencies, councils, relevant Ministers and sector groups are working together to assess the storm’s impact, and determine where support is needed most,” said Kieran McAnulty.

“At this early stage, we are still understanding household needs and will have a fuller picture over the upcoming weeks as more people register with our services. However, the level of damage and displacement indicates that TAS support is needed in the Auckland region,” Megan Woods said.

“TAS's Matching and Placement Team is contacting those in Civil Defence emergency accommodation to understand their needs and find them a suitable accommodation.

“I urge anyone who has a current or expected need following the Auckland floods to register their details at www.temporaryaccommodation.mbie.govt.nz. Alternatively, email aucklandfloodtempaccom@mbie.govt.nz or call 0508 754 163 to discuss your requirements.

“I would also urge tenants and landlords of rental properties to visit www.tenancy.govt.nz to familiarise themselves with their tenancy rights and obligations following an event like this.

“TAS has a proven record of responding successfully to a range of natural disasters, including in the Christchurch and Kaikōura earthquakes and the Napier and Westport floods,” said Megan Woods.

Flood assistance the Government has provided so far:

NEMA has deployed personnel including Regional Emergency Management Advisors;

Public Information Management, Recovery, and Welfare specialists from the Emergency Management Assistance Team;

and further assistance is available if required.

The Government initially provided establishment funding of $100,000 to the Mayoral Relief Fund to help communities in Auckland dealing with the impacts of the flood event.

On 31 January the Government provided a further $1,000,000 to the Mayoral Relief Fund, bringing the total contributed up to $1.1m.

The Government has also provided an additional $700,000 to activate Enhanced Taskforce Green to help with flood relief efforts across the upper North Island and to enable Rural Support Trusts to provide further support to farmers and growers. Over $10.5 million in Civil Defence Payments has been provided via the Ministry of Social Development to people in need.

To register for TAS help:

Anyone who has a current or expected need following the flooding and landslips, can register their details at www.temporaryaccommodation.mbie.govt.nz, or email aucklandfloodtempaccom@mbie.govt.nz, or call 0508 754 163

Tenants and landlords of rental properties should visit www.tenancy.govt.nz

Temporary accommodation is different to ‘shelter’ and ‘emergency accommodation’, which is provided for a short period of time by civil defence and emergency management agencies. Temporary accommodation is used for the short to medium term, providing households with accommodation while repairs are undertaken following a natural disaster.

Wherever possible TAS uses existing, undamaged residential housing as temporary accommodation. Where there is a shortage of rental accommodation in the affected area, TAS procures and deploys additional housing supply for temporary accommodation to support residential housing recovery.

There is a cost for all temporary accommodation options. TAS matching and placement co-ordinators will work with each household that uses the service about how to meet this cost. Some insurance policies cover rent for temporary accommodation. People who are uninsured, or have insurance policies which don’t cover temporary accommodation, may be eligible for financial assistance through MSD.

The Temporary Accommodation Service remains active in response to the July 2021 Westport flooding, March 2022 flooding events in Tokomaru Bay, the Levin Tornado in May 2022, and the Nelson, Tasman, Marlborough flooding in August 2022.

