MP: Govt doctors call off strike within hours of start after minister's assurance

A group of government doctors called off their indefinite strike within a few hours of its start after receiving an assurance that their demands would be met from the Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, on Friday.

Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The doctors of 13 medical colleges and Bhopal Gas Relief Hospital participated in the strike. A few hours into the strike, a delegation of doctors reached to meet Sarang. During the meeting, the minister assured them of forming a high-powered committee to meet their demands.

Following the minister's assurance, the doctors called off their strike. Sarang said, "Government doctors called off their strike. I assured them that the state govt will listen to their demands and a high-powered committee will be constituted for the same. We are with our doctors and their grievances will be met."

The demands put forward by the government doctors include a proper working ambience, non-interference of administrative officers, and that medical cadre officers be considered for the highest medical posts. They have also demanded issuance of Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) orders for doctors working in all departments and implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for all medical cadres, as well as promotion of doctors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

