Bahrain says preliminary financial estimates for 2022 show decrease in deficit limits - statement

Bahrain's preliminary financial estimates for 2022 show a decrease in its deficit limits, the state news agency reported citing a finance ministry statement on Monday.

Total oil revenues increased by 58% compared with budget estimates, according to the statement.

The country's total public revenues increased by 42% to 3.490 billion dinars compared with budget estimates, it added. (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

