Bahrain says preliminary financial estimates for 2022 show decrease in deficit limits - statement
Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 21:30 IST
Bahrain's preliminary financial estimates for 2022 show a decrease in its deficit limits, the state news agency reported citing a finance ministry statement on Monday.
Total oil revenues increased by 58% compared with budget estimates, according to the statement.
The country's total public revenues increased by 42% to 3.490 billion dinars compared with budget estimates, it added. (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
