FC Goa's Symbolic Pause Highlights ISL Uncertainty

In a remarkable display of unity and concern, FC Goa players interrupted play at the start of their AFC Champions League Two match against FC Istiklol as a symbolic gesture.

This action aimed to draw attention to the ongoing uncertainty looming over the Indian Super League, particularly regarding the halted renewal negotiations of its Master Rights Agreement.

Despite their spirited gesture, FC Goa suffered a 1-2 defeat, marking the end of a challenging campaign. The gesture underscored broader issues within the Indian football ecosystem, amid attempts to resolve ownership and operational disputes through official channels.

