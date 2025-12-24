Left Menu

Wall Street's Festive Rally: Stocks Soar Amid AI Resurgence

U.S. stocks hit record highs as major indexes logged five consecutive days of gains. AI-related shares rebounded after last week's dip, while jobless claims fell unexpectedly. Trading volumes were thin, impacted by the Christmas holiday. Optimism around AI, rate cuts, and a resilient economy drove the bullish sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 23:33 IST
Wall Street's Festive Rally: Stocks Soar Amid AI Resurgence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a festive market boost, U.S. stocks reached record highs on Wednesday, marking the fifth consecutive session of gains. The Dow Industrials and the S&P 500 soared to new heights, signaling investor confidence bolstered by a recovery in AI-related stocks that were previously affected by valuation concerns.

The latest economic data injected more optimism, as new U.S. jobless claims saw an unexpected decline, emphasizing the economy's robustness. Despite low expectations for immediate rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, the market is still pricing in future reductions, providing a hopeful outlook for 2024.

While trading volumes remained thin due to the upcoming Christmas holiday, the sector saw a significant boost from contributors like Micron Technology and financial stocks. Additionally, speculative chatter surrounding new AI models from OpenAI and Meta added to the market excitement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025