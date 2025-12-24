Wall Street's Festive Rally: Stocks Soar Amid AI Resurgence

In a festive market boost, U.S. stocks reached record highs on Wednesday, marking the fifth consecutive session of gains. The Dow Industrials and the S&P 500 soared to new heights, signaling investor confidence bolstered by a recovery in AI-related stocks that were previously affected by valuation concerns.

The latest economic data injected more optimism, as new U.S. jobless claims saw an unexpected decline, emphasizing the economy's robustness. Despite low expectations for immediate rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, the market is still pricing in future reductions, providing a hopeful outlook for 2024.

While trading volumes remained thin due to the upcoming Christmas holiday, the sector saw a significant boost from contributors like Micron Technology and financial stocks. Additionally, speculative chatter surrounding new AI models from OpenAI and Meta added to the market excitement.

(With inputs from agencies.)