Fake Officers Nabbed for Couple Extortion in Bhubaneswar

Two men, including Joseph M E from Kerala, were arrested for impersonating police officers and extorting couples in Bhubaneswar. The accused took photos of couples during their intimate moments and demanded money. Police seized mobile phones and a motorcycle, uncovering evidence of their illicit activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-12-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 23:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Bhubaneswar, two individuals were apprehended on charges of extorting couples while masquerading as police officers. Among the accused is Joseph M E, a 41-year-old from Kerala, and a local accomplice, Jitendra Samantray, aged 50.

A police raid, prompted by a tip-off, targeted Khandagiri and Udayagiri hills, where the suspects were duping couples. One pretended to be a police officer, capturing clandestine images of couples to extort money, while the other aided in the scheme.

Authorities recovered intimate photographs and videos on the suspects' mobile phones, along with seizing two phones and a motorcycle linked to the illegal operation.

