Fake Officers Nabbed for Couple Extortion in Bhubaneswar

In Bhubaneswar, two individuals were apprehended on charges of extorting couples while masquerading as police officers. Among the accused is Joseph M E, a 41-year-old from Kerala, and a local accomplice, Jitendra Samantray, aged 50.

A police raid, prompted by a tip-off, targeted Khandagiri and Udayagiri hills, where the suspects were duping couples. One pretended to be a police officer, capturing clandestine images of couples to extort money, while the other aided in the scheme.

Authorities recovered intimate photographs and videos on the suspects' mobile phones, along with seizing two phones and a motorcycle linked to the illegal operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)