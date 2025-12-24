Sunrisers Eastern Cape Poised for SA20 Glory Under New Captain Tristan Stubbs

As the fourth SA20 season approaches, Sunrisers Eastern Cape's new skipper, Tristan Stubbs, prepares to sustain the team's consistent success following the departure of their celebrated captain, Aiden Markram. Markram's leadership previously secured two titles and final appearances in every season.

Speaking from the JioStar Press Room, the 25-year-old Stubbs emphasized the importance of local players who are familiar with the distinct atmosphere of St George's Park. He believes their passion will drive the team's strategy, maintaining the high intensity observed in past seasons.

Markram's impressive record includes being the third-highest run scorer and contributing significantly with the ball. Meanwhile, Stubbs, despite a modest season last year, is eager to prove himself. The SA20 season commences with a match between MI Cape Town and Durban Super Giants, with SEC facing Paarl Royals next.