MG Motor India Feb sales fall 7 pc to 4,193 units

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2023 11:36 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 11:33 IST
MG Motor India Feb sales fall 7 pc to 4,193 units
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@MGMotorIn)
MG Motor India on Wednesday reported 7 per cent drop in retail sales at 4,193 units in February over the same month a year ago.

The company had sold total 4,528 units in February 2022.

The carmaker said that while booking for the Next-Gen Hector is positive, “the supply situation of select variants is impacted.” MG Motor India is also focused on ramping up the production of premium SUV MG Gloster to cater to the SUV demand, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

