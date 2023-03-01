Mumbai: Congress leaders protesting over Adani-Hindenburg row outside NSE detained

Mumbai police on Wednesday detained the Congress leaders, who were protesting against Gautam Adani, outside the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Maharashtra's Mumbai. Congress leaders were protesting against the alleged financial fraud and corruption done by Adani Group.

In a video, Congress leader Bhai Jagtap is being dragged by Mumbai Police and then lifted by a few policemen and detained. "If he (Gautam Adani) is wrong then take action against him, we have never supported wrong," said Bhai Jagtap.

Earlier on February 27, Congress announced block-level agitations across the country from March 6 to April against the BJP government over the Adani-Hindenburg row. Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said the party has decided to intensify its agitation and will hold 'PARDAFASH' rallies in March and April against Adani and organise agitational activities at various levels in the country to take the issue directly to the people.

The party has directed all Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) to arrange press conferences in all districts which will be addressed by senior state leaders, and subsequently, all state units will organise the agitational activities at various levels, Venugopal said. Venugopal said the report of Hinderburg and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been selling the country's important infrastructure to the Adani group.

"The recent Hindenburg report has exposed Prime Minister Modi and the BJP government's policy of crony capitalism in favour of Adani. During deep economic distress, PM Modi has been selling the Nation's critical infrastructure to the Adani group, bending India's foreign policy and forcing public institutions like SBI and LIC to invest in the Adani group. The recent revelations have shown that crores of rupees of poor and middle-class people's savings are at risk," the Congress statement said. Focusing on the PARDAFASH Maharallies's participants scheduled to be organised in state capitals, Venugopal said, "Massive PARDAFASH Maharallies will be organised in all state capitals in the month of April, and these will be addressed by Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi and other national-level leaders".

"All the state-level senior leaders, MPs, MLAs/MLCs, and other elected representatives, leaders of frontal organisations, departments & cells, and party workers have been asked to participate in all of these agitational programmes", his statement read further.

