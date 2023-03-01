Left Menu

Mumbai: Congress leaders protesting over Adani-Hindenburg row outside NSE detained

Mumbai police on Wednesday detained the Congress leaders, who were protesting against Gautam Adani, outside the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Maharashtra's Mumbai.

ANI | Updated: 01-03-2023 15:16 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 15:12 IST
Mumbai: Congress leaders protesting over Adani-Hindenburg row outside NSE detained
Visulas from protest site (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police on Wednesday detained the Congress leaders, who were protesting against Gautam Adani, outside the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Maharashtra's Mumbai. Congress leaders were protesting against the alleged financial fraud and corruption done by Adani Group.

In a video, Congress leader Bhai Jagtap is being dragged by Mumbai Police and then lifted by a few policemen and detained. "If he (Gautam Adani) is wrong then take action against him, we have never supported wrong," said Bhai Jagtap.

Earlier on February 27, Congress announced block-level agitations across the country from March 6 to April against the BJP government over the Adani-Hindenburg row. Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal said the party has decided to intensify its agitation and will hold 'PARDAFASH' rallies in March and April against Adani and organise agitational activities at various levels in the country to take the issue directly to the people.

The party has directed all Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) to arrange press conferences in all districts which will be addressed by senior state leaders, and subsequently, all state units will organise the agitational activities at various levels, Venugopal said. Venugopal said the report of Hinderburg and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been selling the country's important infrastructure to the Adani group.

"The recent Hindenburg report has exposed Prime Minister Modi and the BJP government's policy of crony capitalism in favour of Adani. During deep economic distress, PM Modi has been selling the Nation's critical infrastructure to the Adani group, bending India's foreign policy and forcing public institutions like SBI and LIC to invest in the Adani group. The recent revelations have shown that crores of rupees of poor and middle-class people's savings are at risk," the Congress statement said. Focusing on the PARDAFASH Maharallies's participants scheduled to be organised in state capitals, Venugopal said, "Massive PARDAFASH Maharallies will be organised in all state capitals in the month of April, and these will be addressed by Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi and other national-level leaders".

"All the state-level senior leaders, MPs, MLAs/MLCs, and other elected representatives, leaders of frontal organisations, departments & cells, and party workers have been asked to participate in all of these agitational programmes", his statement read further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023