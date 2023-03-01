Left Menu

Nursing college to be constructed near Bann village in HP's Hamirpur

A government-owned nursing college will be constructed in Bann village on the Hamirpur-Kangra national highway in Himachal Pradesh along with the Hamirpur Medical College, an official said on Wednesday.A team from the revenue department visited the site and saw the proposed land for which the demarcation work will be undertaken in the coming three days, said Hamirpur Sub Divisional Magistrate SDM Aprajita Chandel.

Nursing college to be constructed near Bann village in HP's Hamirpur
A government-owned nursing college will be constructed in Bann village on the Hamirpur-Kangra national highway in Himachal Pradesh along with the Hamirpur Medical College, an official said on Wednesday.

A team from the revenue department visited the site and saw the proposed land for which the demarcation work will be undertaken in the coming three days, said Hamirpur Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Aprajita Chandel. About 50 kanals of government land is needed for the nursing college. The land adjoins a forest and another nearby village. This place is close to the under-construction medical college. An announcement in this respect for the opening of the new nursing college was made by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during his recent tour to this district.

The chief minister had announced that such nursing colleges will also be constructed nearby all the new medical colleges in the state.

