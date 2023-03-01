Left Menu

UP: Bulldozer pichkaris, Modi masks popular in Gorakhpur markets ahead of Holi

Holi is incomplete without pichkaris (water guns). Over the years, different kinds of Pichkaris have flooded the market. This year political-themed pichkaris and masks are on sale in the markets of Gorakhpur.

ANI | Updated: 02-03-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 23:59 IST
UP: Bulldozer pichkaris, Modi masks popular in Gorakhpur markets ahead of Holi
Holi is incomplete without pichkaris (water guns). Over the years, different kinds of pichkaris have flooded the market. This year political-themed pichkaris and masks are on sale in the markets of Gorakhpur. From bulldozer pichkari to Modi masks, the markets are inundated with Holi goods that have the essence of Indian politics.

With the festival of colours around the corner, the narrow lanes of the busy markets of Gorakhpur are decorated with Abir, Gulal, and Rang. Speaking to ANI, a shopkeeper said, "There is a lot of demand for bulldozer pichkari, Modi mask, Modi, Yogi cap and saffron belts with cartoon pichkari on Holi festival."

He added, "Pichkaris are available in the markets from Rs 5 to Rs 1500. There is enthusiasm in the markets for purchase." Another shopkeeper said, "Many types of pichkari are being sold in the market. This year bulldozer pichkari, Pubji pichkari, Doraemon Pichkari, Baby Girl Pichkari are being sold in the market.

Shopkeeper Vinod Chaudhary told ANI, "this time on Holi, children's cartoon characters based pichkaris are in demand." There is a lot of demand for Yogi and Modi's T-shirts, Modi's mask, and saffron towels, he added.

"Due to inflation, the rates of pichkaris are high in the markets but the sale is fine," he further stated. Tanya, a customer said, "We have already started preparations for Holi, there are all kinds of water cannons available in the markets for children. I have bought a Pichkari with an umbrella and Doraemon for my child." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

