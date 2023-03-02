Left Menu

Man arrested for raping female dog in Delhi's Hari Nagar

The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly raping a female dog in a park in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area.

ANI | Updated: 02-03-2023 08:02 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 08:02 IST
Man arrested for raping female dog in Delhi's Hari Nagar
The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly raping a female dog in a park in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area. The man was arrested on Monday and is a resident of the area.

The accused is married and has children, police said. According to the police, a complaint was received last week. Following this, an FIR was registered on Sunday under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Animal Cruelty Act.

When the accused was committing the heinous act, someone made a video of him, the police said. The act went viral on social media and then reached the police.

After this, the police began the search for the accused on the basis of this video and identified the accused. At present, the police are probing whether the accused has been involved in such acts in the past as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

