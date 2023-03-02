China securities regulator warns against scams from fake foreign investors
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-03-2023 12:35 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 12:34 IST
China's securities regulator on Thursday warned against scams from fake qualified foreign institutional investors (QFII).
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said that recently, some fraudsters claim to have a QFII licence and raise money illegally from investors.
