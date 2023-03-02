ELECTIONS RESULTS - NAGALAND 3
Y Lima Onen Chang of Republican Party of India (Athawale) wins Noksen Assembly constituency in Nagaland defeating nearest rival H Chuba Chang of Nationalist Democratic Party (NDPP) by 188 votes, Election Commission of India.
