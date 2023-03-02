Bengal to support potato farmers

The West Bengal government Thursday said it is mulling the idea of bearing the losses of the potato farmers in the state if the prices of their produce fall below Rs 6.50 per kg.

An announcement is expected shortly, state Agriculture Minister Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay said.

The decision comes amid prices of the tuber being on a downward slide due to bumper production this year. It has become a cause of concern for the state's potato farmers.

''Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is very concerned about the downward trend in potato prices. We have decided to compensate for any loss to the farmers if the price of potato falls below Rs 6.50 per kg,'' Chattopadhyay said.

He was speaking at the Rural Connect event organised by Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry. ''We have a huge interest in helping the farmers' produce organisations. We have to also help them with marketing and have formed a committee involving seven departments to support them,'' Chattopadhyay said. Additionally, the government has also started the project of producing potato seeds to stop dependence on imports from Punjab.

Seed production has already begun in Medinipur and Nadia districts with focus on virus-free potato seeds, Chattopadhyay said.

The government also provides crop insurance through Bangla Shasya Bima.

While insurance is free for most farmers, potato and sugarcane farmers are required to pay a nominal fee of four to five per cent of the yearly premium, officials said.

Last year the government had paid compensation of Rs 650 crore and assessments for this year are on. Furthermore, the government is encouraging mechanisation and paying subsidies to farmers to adopt modern technologies in view of shortage of farm workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)