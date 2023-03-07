Left Menu

Russia gives fertiliser to Malawi, seeks African support

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 07-03-2023 00:23 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 00:12 IST
The Russian government has donated 20,000 tonnes of fertiliser to Malawi as part of its efforts to garner diplomatic support from various African nations.

Russia will give 260,000 tonnes of fertiliser to countries in the continent, Russian Ambassador to Malawi Nikolai Krasilnikov said at a handover ceremony Monday at the capital, Lilongwe.

He said he hopes African leaders will press for the abolition of international sanctions against Russia when they attend the second Russia-Africa summit to be held in St. Petersburg at the end of July.

Malawi's minister of Agriculture Kawale said the fertiliser will reach 400,000 farming households and boost their agricultural production.

Also attending the event was a representative of the United Nations' World Food Programme.

Malawi voted to censure Russia at the United Nations last year for its invasion of Ukraine. More than 15 other African countries abstained from the vote.

