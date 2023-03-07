"Feels happy to have got this chance": Salhoutuonuo Kruse after taking oath as 1st woman minister in Nagaland cabinet

"I feel happy to have got this chance," said the first woman legislator Salhoutuonuo Kruse after taking oath as a minister in the Nagaland cabinet on Tuesday. "I feel happy to have got this chance. Women can also get all work done if they are hard-working and sincere," she said.

Nine MLAs including Kruse took oath as ministers in the Nagaland cabinet on Tuesday. Kruse along with G Kaito Aye, Jacob Zhimomi, KG Kenye, P Paiwang Konyak, Metsubo Jamir, Temjen Imna Along, CL John and P Bashangmongba Chang took oath in Kohima.

History was scripted in Nagaland when the state elected its first women legislators in its 60 years of statehood. The state, which has had 13 Assemblies so far, never had a woman MLA before the 2022 result. Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Nagaland for the fifth time.

Taditui Rangkau Zeliang and Yanthungo Patton also took oath as Deputy chief ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, BJP President JP Nadda and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma witnessed the oath-taking ceremony in Kohima.

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party-Bharatiya Janata Party retained power in the Nagaland election, with the two parties having secured 37 seats in the 60-member assembly, as per the data by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Rio won the Northern Angami-II Assembly constituency, trouncing Seyievilie Sachu of the Congress by a mammoth margin of 15,824 votes.

He bagged a total of 17,045 votes, which comes to 92.87 per cent of the total votes polled in the seat. The Northeast state saw a triangular contest as Congress and CPIM, which have been arch rivals for years, stitched a pre-poll alliance to defeat the ruling BJP. (ANI)

