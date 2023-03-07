MP: Congress recites Hanuman Chalisa in protest against BJP organising women's bodybuilding competition in front of Lord Hanuman statue

Congress leaders recited the Hanuman Chalisa at Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office in Bhopal on Tuesday protesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who organised a women's bodybuilding competition in front of the statue of Lord Hanuman in Ratlam district. The Congress alleged that obscenity was displayed while touching the idol of Lord Hanuman ji in the name of body building. They recited the Hanuman Chalisa for the wisdom of the BJP.

Speaking to ANI, Congress Spokesperson KK Mishra said, "We thought that BJP would not keep a double standard about women's identity. But the Ratlam incident has clarified their character. Regarding the Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's bikini, BJP calls her an insult to women's pride. On the other hand, the obscenity was displayed after touching the idol of Lord Hanuman in the bikini in Ratlam. So, the BJP should clarify this difference." "Today, remembering Lord Hanuman, we prayed that may god give wisdom to the BJP. One Bikini is an insult of women power while the other is cultured getup, how?," Mishra added.

Notably, a two-day bodybuilding competition was organised in the district under the banner of the Indian Bodybuilding Federation in Ratlam district which ended on Sunday (March 5). Throughout the day on Sunday, the participants displayed their muscles in various categories. In the competition, women members also posed for bodybuilding and showed their bodies by wearing a muscle costume which stoked a controversy. All the women participants were performing on the stage and an idol of Lord Hanuman was also enshrined on the stage. Many times female bodybuilders were seen around the idol of Lord Bajrangbali and also passed in front of it, whose videos went viral on social media. Following which, the congress termed it as the height of obscenity and said that the BJP leaders made fun of Sanatan Dharma and culture.

The matter escalated after the local congress leaders shared posts on social media in which videos and photos of a bodybuilding competition in which female bodybuilders were performing in costume in front of a statue of Hanuman. (ANI)

