Left Menu

6 refugees held for attempting to escape to Sri Lanka illegally in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam

They were arrested from a hostel in Velankanni area of Nagapattinam during a raid.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2023 11:32 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 11:32 IST
6 refugees held for attempting to escape to Sri Lanka illegally in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six refugees have been arrested by 'Q' division officials for their alleged plan to illegally escape to Sri Lanka from Velankanni in Nagapattinam District of Tamil Nadu, the police said on Wednesday. They were arrested from a hostel in Velankanni during a raid.

The arrested refugees were identified as Kanujan (34), Jenibarraj (23), Dinesh (18), Bhuvaneshwari (40), Dushyanthan (36), and Satheeswaran (32), they added. On interrogation, the accused revealed that they were planning to escape to Sri Lanka in an illegal powerboat owned by one Selvam of Poombuhar area of Mayiladuthurai district, Tami Nadu.

It was revealed that they had left their camp for the last few days and had taken rooms at Velankanni. They told the police that they had agreed to pay Rs 17 lakh rupees to Selvam to go to Sri Lanka.

Subsequently, the police confiscated Rs 17 lakh that had been paid to escape in the illegal boat. Nagaipattinam Q Division police are investigating the 6 refugees for further details.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023