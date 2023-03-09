Left Menu

Saudi Arabia posts a 2022 budget surplus of $27.68 billion

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 09-03-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 19:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Saudi Arabia posted a budget surplus of 103.9 billion ($27.7 billion) riyals in 2022, up from prior estimates of 102 billion riyals, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The kingdom posted 857.272 billion riyals in oil revenues in 2022, the ministry added.

