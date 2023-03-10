Budget 2023-24 presents blueprint of new, progressive, prosperous Punjab": CM Bhagwant Mann

Asserting that the Budget 2023-24 presented by Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema is the blueprint of a new, progressive and prosperous Punjab, the state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday termed it as 'Aam Lokaan Da Budget', adding that it will help in restoring the pristine glory of the state. The budget was presented by Finance Minister Harpal Cheema in the state assembly here on Friday.The Chief Minister in a statement said that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the budget which proposes no fresh tax has been presented as his government completes one year in office.

"This budget will be the blueprint of a new, progressive and prosperous Punjab. This is the Budget of common people," Mann said in an official statement. The Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government on Friday presented its first Budget for the financial year 2023-24.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday tabled a Rs 1.96 lakh crore size state budget for 2023-24 in the Assembly, an increase of 26 per cent growth versus last year's figures reflecting the commitment of the government to ensure uninterrupted development in Punjab. In 2022-23, Punjab's overall Budget size was Rs 1.55 lakh crore.

Mann further said that it was a matter of great pride and satisfaction that this "tax-free budget" was presented exactly one year after his government came to power. "The first full budget of his government was intended to promote the development of the state in a big way. I hope that this budget would change the fortunes of the common people by ensuring peace, progress and prosperity in the state," he added.

Mann also said that this budget would give a boost to development in every field and would ensure the all-round development of the state. "According to the commitment of the government, a draft was presented in the budget to make Punjab 'Rangla Punjab' again. The Chief Minister said that the state government has given 26,797 government jobs to the youth so far," Mann added.

Bhagwant Mann said that the budget for agriculture and allied professions which has been increased by 20 per cent for taking the steps to make agriculture a profitable profession. Among major allocations, Rs 9,331 crore was earmarked for free power to farmers and Rs 3,133 crore for subsidized energy to industries.

Cheema, while presenting the budget said that Rs 13,888 crore has been allocated for agriculture and allied activities, which is 20 per cent more than the previous financial year. He said the new agriculture policy will also be announced shortly and added that a risk mitigation scheme, Bhaav Antar Bhugtan Yojana, will be launched for horticulture producers.

An allocation of Rs 1,000 crore has been made for diversification in agriculture and procurement of Basmati rice, among others. Another Rs 125 crore has been made available for direct seeding of rice and procurement of Moong at minimum support price (MSP).

Further, Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for the expansion of the milk procurement network. The AAP government, he said, will provide Rs 9,331 crore for free power to agricultural tubewells.

On the health front, Cheema said that 10.5 lakh people have been treated in Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state so far and 26,797 jobs have been given so far by the Bhagwant Mann government. To provide financial assistance to over 33 lakh elderly, widows and destitute women, orphan children and handicapped persons, a monetary provision of Rs 5,650 has been made in the Budget. (ANI)

