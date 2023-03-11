Left Menu

Karnataka Congress leader R Dhruvanarayana passes away

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC)'s working president and former MP R Dhruvanarayana passed away at a hospital in Mysuru on Saturday morning.

Karnataka Congress leader R Dhruvanarayana passes away
KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayana (Photo Courtesy: Dhruvanarayana/Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC)'s working president and former MP R Dhruvanarayana passed away at a hospital in Mysuru on Saturday morning. Doctors at DRM Multi Speciality Hospital in Mysuru confirmed the demise of the Congress leader.

"R Dhruvanarayana complained of chest pain, and his driver brought him to the hospital at around 6.40 am. But he didn't survive," Dr Manjunath, a doctor at the hospital said. Dhruvanarayana was a parliamentarian from the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency from 2009-2019.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi condoled the demise of Dhruvanayana and called this a huge loss to the party. "Saddened by the sudden demise of former MP, Shri R Dhruvanarayan. A hard-working & humble grassroots leader, he was a champion of social justice who rose through the ranks of NSUI & Youth Congress. His passing is a huge loss to the Congress party. My condolences to his family," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala also expressed condolence over the demise of Dhruvanayana. "No words can describe the irreparable loss of our ever-smiling friend, our leader & easily the most dedicated foot soldier of Congress, Sh. Dhruvanarayan. Dedicated to the cause of the poor, an avid champion of downtrodden, we will miss u forever my friend. RIP," he tweeted.

Indian Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV also mourned the demise of the Karnataka unit Congress leader. "Shocked and saddened beyond words. My heart breaks at the loss of a leader like R Dhruvanarayana ji, Former MP & KPCC Working President. May his soul find peace. My support and prayers are with his family, friends and all workers," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

