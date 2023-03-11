Left Menu

Sleeping man shot dead outside his residence in Bihar's Naugachhia

A 30-year-old man was gunned down allegedly by some miscreants while he was asleep outside his residence in the Naugachhia district of Bihar, police said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 11:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 11:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 30-year-old man was gunned down allegedly by some miscreants while he was asleep outside his residence in the Naugachhia district of Bihar, police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Suraj Yadav (30), a resident of Bhipu village which falls under the limits of Nada Police Station.

According to the locals, the assailants dumped the body half-kilometre away from the crime spot. "Suraj Yadav was shot dead, and more than three bullets have been fired. It will be cleared once the postmortem report comes," Dilip Kumar, the sub-divisional police officer said, adding that he couldn't see the body as it was sent to Mayaganj for post-mortem before we reached.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. In an unrelated incident, three members of a family were killed and three others were injured after an artillery shell from the Army's firing range fell on a house in the Gulerved village of Gaya on late Tuesday night.

Gulverd village is close to the Trilokipur firing range of Dhobi block in Gaya, where the Army undertake its military drills. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

