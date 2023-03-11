Indian Army's Desert Corps conduct tactical floatation to validate operational parameters
"Tactical floatation carried out by Desert Corps validating op parameters under an all-arms combat simulation, besides coordinating & refining numerous Battle Drills," Southern Command, Indian Army said.
Indian Army's Desert Corps carried out tactical floatation to validate operational parameters under an all-arms combat simulation, said an official statement of Southern Command on Saturday. According to information, the exercise was carried out to validate op parameters under an all-arms combat simulation, besides coordinating and refining numerous Battle Drills.
"Tactical floatation carried out by Desert Corps validating op parameters under an all-arms combat simulation, besides coordinating & refining numerous Battle Drills," Southern Command, Indian Army said. "It enhanced confidence amongst Commanders and troops to accomplish assigned missions in all situations," it added.
