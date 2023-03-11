Left Menu

Indian Army's Desert Corps conduct tactical floatation to validate operational parameters

"Tactical floatation carried out by Desert Corps validating op parameters under an all-arms combat simulation, besides coordinating & refining numerous Battle Drills," Southern Command, Indian Army said.

Tactical floatation carried out by Desert Corps validating op parameters under an all arms combat simulation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Army's Desert Corps carried out tactical floatation to validate operational parameters under an all-arms combat simulation, said an official statement of Southern Command on Saturday. According to information, the exercise was carried out to validate op parameters under an all-arms combat simulation, besides coordinating and refining numerous Battle Drills.

"Tactical floatation carried out by Desert Corps validating op parameters under an all-arms combat simulation, besides coordinating & refining numerous Battle Drills," Southern Command, Indian Army said. "It enhanced confidence amongst Commanders and troops to accomplish assigned missions in all situations," it added.

Earlier in the day, Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar Prasad Sharma lauded the relationship between the Indian and Nepal Army at the 260th Nepali Army Day celebration in the Embassy of New Delhi. Further speaking about the support given by Indian Army, the envoy stressed the historical relationship that he believes will be strengthened over the years to come. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

