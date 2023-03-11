Left Menu

Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates multi-facility athletic complex

Reportedly, the Birsa Munda Athletic Stadium complex in Rourkela features an athletics stadium with a 400 m synthetic athletic track and a natural turf football field with floodlights. The stadium has four galleries with a seating capacity of more than 9000 spectators, including seating for differently abled people.

Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates multi-facility athletic complex
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Athletics Stadium Complex in Sundargarh district. Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium Complex and Hockey Training Centres in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Saturday. "The multiple sports projects will play a significant role in the holistic development of sports in the district of Sundargarh which is reputed for producing many national and international players. The projects inaugurated include the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium Complex in Rourkela and three Hockey Training Centres in Bisra, Lahunipara and Manchmara," said the CM.

Inaugurating the projects, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, said, "Sundargarh has been a backbone of Sports in Odisha. Not just Hockey it has produced players of repute in athletics and many other disciplines. The projects launched today will enable us to collectively nurture a large spectrum of sports talent from this district and the nearby regions." Reportedly, the Birsa Munda Athletic Stadium complex in Rourkela features an athletics stadium with a 400 m synthetic athletic track and a natural turf football field with floodlights. The stadium has four galleries with a seating capacity of more than 9000 spectators, including seating for differently abled people.

The stadium has players' changing rooms, lounges, and other ancillary facilities necessary for hosting national-level events and competitions, as informed by the officials. According to the officials, the complex houses an Olympic-sized indoor swimming pool along with players' changing rooms and allied facilities. The gallery could seat 500 spectators at a time and the pool is equipped to host regional-level competitions.

A multi-level car parking building with commercial office spaces is also a part of the complex which can accommodate over 180 cars. The complex is spread over 11 acres with a total project cost of over Rs 148 crore, said the official statement. "The Hockey Training Centres have Category 3 FIH-certified synthetic hockey turf with a changing room for players, admin room, gymnasium, first-aid room and seating for 200 spectators," said the officials.

Residential facilities for coaches and support staff have also been integrated here. The centre is well equipped for day-to-day training. The facility is spread over 3 acres with a total project cost of over Rs 11 crore spent per centre, as informed by the officials. (ANI)

