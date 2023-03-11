Alpine skiing-Shiffrin slaloms to record 87th World Cup win

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin took a record 87th World Cup win after dominating a women's slalom in the Swedish resort of Äre on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, who took her first career victory in December 2012 in the same resort, equalled the all-time record of retired Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in a giant slalom on Friday.

She became the most successful female World Cup skier of all time in January when she passed compatriot Lindsey Vonn's tally of 82 wins.

