Alpine skiing-Shiffrin slaloms to record 87th World Cup win
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin took a record 87th World Cup win after dominating a women's slalom in the Swedish resort of Äre on Saturday.
The 27-year-old, who took her first career victory in December 2012 in the same resort, equalled the all-time record of retired Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in a giant slalom on Friday.
She became the most successful female World Cup skier of all time in January when she passed compatriot Lindsey Vonn's tally of 82 wins.
