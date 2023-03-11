Karnataka govt to start Bengaluru Health System

Karnataka government will start Bengaluru Health System by bringing all Primary Health Centres and laboratories under one command to effectively face the health challenges of the burgeoning population with the help of technology, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday. Chief Minister Bommai inaugurated Smart virtual Clinic and Central Clinical Command Centres at Sadashivanagar on Saturday.

Speaking at the occasion, Bommai said the services of experts working in any super-speciality hospitals must be available to a patient in any corner of the city. Thanks to advanced digital technology and equipment, the health reports of the entire body including ECG are available instantly. Experts will start treatment and suggest additional treatments. The super-speciality doctors will be available in 28 centres 24X7. There are 800 to 900 experts and it will be a big benefit for the general public, he said.

Bommai said their lifestyle, environment, food, mental stress, choices and social status will impact their health condition. Solutions have been provided for everything. If a minister is a doctor he will be aware of the problems. Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayana has been at the forefront of providing modern facilities to people. Bommai said in Bengaluru, this year, 243 'Namma Clinics' are proposed of which 110 are functioning. The rest will be opened within a week. Free consultation, medicine, and laboratory facilities are provided at the centre free of cost.

Treatment will be started in Namma Clinic and technology has been used in them. This facility will be successful and thereafter it will be kept open for 24 hours. Four super-Specialty hospitals have been started and some more would be constructed in the coming days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)