Left Menu

Karnataka govt to start Bengaluru Health System

Karnataka government will start Bengaluru Health System by bringing all Primary Health Centres and laboratories under one command to effectively face the health challenges of the burgeoning population with the help of technology, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 22:58 IST
Karnataka govt to start Bengaluru Health System
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka government will start Bengaluru Health System by bringing all Primary Health Centres and laboratories under one command to effectively face the health challenges of the burgeoning population with the help of technology, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday. Chief Minister Bommai inaugurated Smart virtual Clinic and Central Clinical Command Centres at Sadashivanagar on Saturday.

Speaking at the occasion, Bommai said the services of experts working in any super-speciality hospitals must be available to a patient in any corner of the city. Thanks to advanced digital technology and equipment, the health reports of the entire body including ECG are available instantly. Experts will start treatment and suggest additional treatments. The super-speciality doctors will be available in 28 centres 24X7. There are 800 to 900 experts and it will be a big benefit for the general public, he said.

Bommai said their lifestyle, environment, food, mental stress, choices and social status will impact their health condition. Solutions have been provided for everything. If a minister is a doctor he will be aware of the problems. Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayana has been at the forefront of providing modern facilities to people. Bommai said in Bengaluru, this year, 243 'Namma Clinics' are proposed of which 110 are functioning. The rest will be opened within a week. Free consultation, medicine, and laboratory facilities are provided at the centre free of cost.

Treatment will be started in Namma Clinic and technology has been used in them. This facility will be successful and thereafter it will be kept open for 24 hours. Four super-Specialty hospitals have been started and some more would be constructed in the coming days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over Taiwan: Report

Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over...

 China
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Inter's slim title hopes fading after late defeat at Spezia; Tennis-Tsitsipas crashes out of Indian Wells in second round and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Inter's slim title hopes fading after late defea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023