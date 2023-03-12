Left Menu

Fire breaks out at a shop in Delhi, one dead: Police

Official said that 11 firetenders have been mobilised to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 07:47 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 07:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An unidentifed body has been recovered after fire broke out at a shop in South east delhi's Jaitpur area, officials said on Saturday. "The fire broke out at paint shop," official said.

"A body has been recovered from the shop. His identity is being established," police said. Official said that 11 firetenders have been mobilised to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately. More details are awaited. (ANI)

